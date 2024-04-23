Previous
I'm Having Aphids For My Dinner P4238952 by merrelyn
I'm Having Aphids For My Dinner P4238952

The silvereyes were having a lovely feast of the aphids on the hibiscus buds. If you look carefully you can see a few min this one's beak.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet close up capture.
April 23rd, 2024  
