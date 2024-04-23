Sign up
114 / 365
I'm Having Aphids For My Dinner P4238952
The silvereyes were having a lovely feast of the aphids on the hibiscus buds. If you look carefully you can see a few min this one's beak.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4543
photos
190
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
23rd April 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
hibiscus
,
silvereye
,
ndao23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet close up capture.
April 23rd, 2024
