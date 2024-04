A Rapid Fly By P4281267

Our trailer was being used by Graham's Rotary club and we had to drop it off before sunrise. After doing so we continued around the beach to watch the sunrise. Safety Bay was teeming with pelicans, seagulls and cormorants enjoying an early morning feast. I managed some reasonable shots of pelicans swimming around, but I really liked the sense of movement in this one. The sharp eye was a bonus.