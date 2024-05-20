Previous
Peace Grows In My Garden...P5209972 by merrelyn
141 / 365

Peace Grows In My Garden...P5209972

I wish it would spread throughout the world.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very peaceful
May 20th, 2024  
Jesika
It’s beautiful isn’t it? I vaguely remember reading many many years ago, that it had been developed- is that the word - during WW2 and released when hostilities ceased, hence its name. Correct or not, it’s exquisite.
May 20th, 2024  
