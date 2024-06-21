Previous
Soaking Up Some Winter Sunshine P6211512 by merrelyn
173 / 365

Soaking Up Some Winter Sunshine P6211512

I couldn't resist this little cormorant when we went for a walk along the beach this afternoon.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Dione Giorgio
Magnificent shot Fav
June 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
June 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this fluffy cutie.
June 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
priceless
June 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is beautiful looking. Great capture.
June 21st, 2024  
