175 / 365
A Disappointing Sunset IMG_2645
A quick trip to the beach after a busy day didn't give the sunset I was hoping forgot it's all I've got.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
stairs
,
warnbro
,
30dayswild-2024
