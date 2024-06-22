Previous
Nature's Filigree P6222302 by merrelyn
174 / 365

Nature's Filigree P6222302

I was thrilled to find this one still attached to the cape gooseberry bush. I usually find them on the ground with the berry shrivelled and black.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful shot.
June 22nd, 2024  
Lois Ann
Tha's lovely and such great DOF :-)
June 22nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Beautiful!
June 22nd, 2024  
Karen
That is so beautiful - a wonderful sight!
June 22nd, 2024  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Lovely!
June 22nd, 2024  
