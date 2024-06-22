Sign up
174 / 365
Nature's Filigree P6222302
I was thrilled to find this one still attached to the cape gooseberry bush. I usually find them on the ground with the berry shrivelled and black.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
skeleton
,
fruit
,
garden
,
cape_gooseberry
,
30dayswild-2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful shot.
June 22nd, 2024
Lois Ann
Tha's lovely and such great DOF :-)
June 22nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Beautiful!
June 22nd, 2024
Karen
That is so beautiful - a wonderful sight!
June 22nd, 2024
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Lovely!
June 22nd, 2024
