It's Not Hard To Take It With You!!!! P6211606

For Curse of the Modern Age -2 .
We have such beautiful beaches but idiots still choose to litter them. Naturally we took this with us and put in the bin after I'd taken a couple of shots.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Merrelyn

gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
June 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and lovely foam details. It is a nightmare here too, especially during the summer months. Once a month they ask the locals or anybody who would like to join, to come and help clean up the beaches
June 21st, 2024  
