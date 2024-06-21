Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1066
It's Not Hard To Take It With You!!!! P6211606
For Curse of the Modern Age -2 .
We have such beautiful beaches but idiots still choose to litter them. Naturally we took this with us and put in the bin after I'd taken a couple of shots.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4646
photos
186
followers
110
following
292% complete
View this month »
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
Latest from all albums
1065
168
169
170
171
172
1066
173
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st June 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
beach
,
bottle
,
litter
,
stubby
,
curse-2
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
June 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and lovely foam details. It is a nightmare here too, especially during the summer months. Once a month they ask the locals or anybody who would like to join, to come and help clean up the beaches
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close