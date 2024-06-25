Sign up
A Bit Of Advertising P6252340
The old scooter caught my eye as we were walking back to our hotel. It wasn't until I crossed the road to get a better shot that I noticed the sign on the wall behind it.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4651
photos
187
followers
110
following
365-2024
E-M1MarkII
25th June 2024 5:03pm
Tags
sign
,
scooter
,
advertising
,
thailand
,
phuket
,
naiyang_beach
Mark St Clair
ace
This is the best.... finding things like this
June 27th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous find! Great capture!
June 27th, 2024
