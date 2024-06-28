Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
A Glorious Tropical Sunset P6282452
Our first full day at Khao Lake has been wonderful. We spent the day relaxing around the pool with the kids. We were then treated to this beautiful sunset as we sat sipping cocktails.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
49% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th June 2024 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
palms
,
thailand
,
silhouettes
,
khao_lak
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This looks great. Beautiful tones and silhouettes.
June 28th, 2024
