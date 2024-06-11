Sign up
Photo 1064
Emerging Flowers P6111082
I'm a day late with this one for the 52 Week Challenge, but now it's done.
For Week 23 - emerging.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
3
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4634
photos
188
followers
110
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
11th June 2024 2:48pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
buds
,
geranium
,
emerging
,
52wc-2024-w23
,
merrelyn52wc24-w23
*lynn
ace
beautiful
June 11th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
June 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up of these beautiful buds.
June 11th, 2024
