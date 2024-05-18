Sign up
Photo 1049
Paddling In The Bay IMG_2036
For May Half and Half.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4591
photos
190
followers
117
following
287% complete
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1046
268
1047
137
138
1048
1049
139
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th October 2023 10:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
islands
,
kayaks
,
halfandhalf
,
shoalwater_bay
,
mayhalf2024
,
seal_island
narayani
ace
Idyllic
May 18th, 2024
