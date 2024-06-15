Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
167 / 365
Another Glorious Winter Afternoon P6152171
It was a delightful afternoon for a walk around Point Peron.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4638
photos
188
followers
110
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
161
162
163
1064
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th June 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
point_peron
,
30dayswild2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
June 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, I love the waves and rocky coastline.
June 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close