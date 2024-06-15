Previous
Another Glorious Winter Afternoon P6152171 by merrelyn
Another Glorious Winter Afternoon P6152171

It was a delightful afternoon for a walk around Point Peron.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Merrelyn

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
June 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, I love the waves and rocky coastline.
June 15th, 2024  
