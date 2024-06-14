Previous
Sorry I'm Late For The Meeting P6141287 by merrelyn
Sorry I'm Late For The Meeting P6141287

There were more galahs in the trees and on the fence.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, great capture.
June 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
How amazing to have so many around, fabulous shot.
June 14th, 2024  
