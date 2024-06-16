Sign up
168 / 365
A Bit Of Silky Water P6161321
This afternoon we took advantage of a break in the weather to visit Serpentine Falls National Park. It's a lovely spot for a stroll and there were also quite a few people picnicking in the park.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
46% complete
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
163
1064
164
165
166
167
1065
168
Views
1
365-2024
OM-1
16th June 2024 3:07pm
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
30dayswild-2024
,
serpentine-falls_national-park
