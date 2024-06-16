Previous
A Bit Of Silky Water P6161321 by merrelyn
A Bit Of Silky Water P6161321

This afternoon we took advantage of a break in the weather to visit Serpentine Falls National Park. It's a lovely spot for a stroll and there were also quite a few people picnicking in the park.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Merrelyn

