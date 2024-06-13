Sign up
Previous
165 / 365
Just A Cabbage White...P6131244
but it's about the only kind of butterfly that visits my garden.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
5
2
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
lavender
,
30dayswild2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured Merrelyn, these are all I have too.
June 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Zooming in is a great joy, wonderful to see.
June 13th, 2024
JackieR
ace
but its not just a photo of it, its a stunning Merrelyn photo of it!!
June 13th, 2024
vaidas
ace
White on white.
June 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
June 13th, 2024
