It's Okay, I Haven't Been Decapitated! P4269106 by merrelyn
It's Okay, I Haven't Been Decapitated! P4269106

I'm playing catch up with the 52 Week Challenge. This one is for week 16 - Not what you see. Perhaps I have a macabre sense of humour, but the red ruffle of feathers showing when this one turned its head back had me giggling.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

narayani ace
Haha! Fabulous capture! 😂
April 30th, 2024  
