Previous
Photo 1031
It's Okay, I Haven't Been Decapitated! P4269106
I'm playing catch up with the 52 Week Challenge. This one is for week 16 - Not what you see. Perhaps I have a macabre sense of humour, but the red ruffle of feathers showing when this one turned its head back had me giggling.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
OM-1
Taken
26th April 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
corellas
,
sixws-149
,
52wc-2024-w16
,
merrelyn52wc24-w16
narayani
ace
Haha! Fabulous capture! 😂
April 30th, 2024
