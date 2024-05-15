Sign up
Previous
Photo 1046
Rocks And Waves P3220137
For May Half and Half
15th May 2024
15th May 24
0
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4584
photos
189
followers
117
following
286% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd March 2024 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
augusta
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf2024
