Previous
124 / 365
Just A Fly On A Flower.... P5039332
but I liked the colours.
Tomorrow we're heading off in the caravan. We'll only be away for 6 nights but wifi will be pretty hit and miss. I'll upload when I can but commenting will be very limited.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4557
photos
189
followers
117
following
Tags
flowers
,
fly
,
insects
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
ndao23
,
sixws-149
