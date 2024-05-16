Sign up
Blue Hour Complimentary Colours P5161828
What a glorious evening for a sunset walk by the beach. Unfortunately we shouldn't be having beautiful 28 degree C days in the middle of May. We are desperately in need of rain.
For this week's 52 Week Challenge.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
sculpture
,
silhouettes
,
blue_hour
,
catalpa_memorial
,
52wc-2024-w20
,
merrelyn52wc24-w20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the silhouettes.
May 16th, 2024
