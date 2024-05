An Artist At Work In Toodyay P5051544

We spent most of the day wandering around the Moondyne Festival in Toodyay. As well as many stalls and street theatre, the festival also includes a reenactment of the story of Moondyne Joe, Western Australia's best known bushranger.

As we were wandering along the Main Street I noticed this fellow at work and couldn't resist a sneaky shot. I must admit that it took a while to get because people kept stopping in front of me to take their photos.