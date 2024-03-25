Sign up
264 / 365
I Finally Found A Sign
For the 52 Week Challenge - signs.
I couldn't pass this one up.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
