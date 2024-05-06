Sign up
266 / 365
He Was Very Cuddly P5051503
I'm playing catch up with the 52 Week Challenge. After witnessing the connection between this young man and the barn owl, I decided that it was more like a pet than a display animal.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4582
photos
189
followers
117
following
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th May 2024 11:47am
birds
pet
barn_owl
toodyay
52wc-2024-w17
merrelyn52wc24-w17
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this little beauty. Those that are used to people really are more like pets.
May 14th, 2024
