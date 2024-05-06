Previous
He Was Very Cuddly P5051503 by merrelyn
He Was Very Cuddly P5051503

I'm playing catch up with the 52 Week Challenge. After witnessing the connection between this young man and the barn owl, I decided that it was more like a pet than a display animal.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this little beauty. Those that are used to people really are more like pets.
May 14th, 2024  
