Shredded By The Hail by merrelyn
Shredded By The Hail

We were woken just after 3am by the sound of hail. Luckily the stones weren't big enough to cause damage to the house, cars or caravan, but it absolutely shredded my garden. The paths, lawn and driveway are strewn with shredded leaves. The buds on my lovely cymbidium orchid were just starting to open. This spike was broken off and the flowers destroyed.
There were still patches of hail in the garden late this afternoon. We'll have quite a clean up to do when the weather clears up enough for us to get out in the garden again.
29th May 2024

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Elisa Smith ace
Oh no, I think we are all in for rain tomorrow.
May 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I am so sorry to hear of your hail damage
May 29th, 2024  
narayani ace
Oh dear, what a shame 😕 We got the hail, but no damage
May 29th, 2024  
