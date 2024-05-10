Previous
Our Last Night On The Road P5101731 by merrelyn
131 / 365

Our Last Night On The Road P5101731

Today we drove through to the lovely little town of Westonia and I managed my first reasonable sunset shot of the trip. We'll have about a four drive on Saturday to get home for a 13th birthday dinner for our younger granddaughter.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise