Previous
133 / 365
The Weeds Have Taken Over My GardenP5121756
We must have had some rain while we were away because the weeds in the garden have gone mad.
I was hoping to go photograph the Aurora again tonight but unfortunately we're shrouded in cloud.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
macro
,
dandelion
,
weeds
,
garden
