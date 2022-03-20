Previous
Wedge Island P3201264 by merrelyn
79 / 365

Wedge Island P3201264

Today we accompanied friends on a 500km (return) road trip to Wedge Island for a picnic lunch.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Merrelyn

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful beach scene with all the action. The cloudscape is beautiful too.
March 20th, 2022  
