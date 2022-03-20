Sign up
Wedge Island P3201264
Today we accompanied friends on a 500km (return) road trip to Wedge Island for a picnic lunch.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3523
photos
205
followers
120
following
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
clouds
,
seagulls
,
watersports
,
kiteboarding
,
wedge_island
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful beach scene with all the action. The cloudscape is beautiful too.
March 20th, 2022
