90 / 365
Queen Of The Night P3311589
My Queen of the Night cactus has bloomed several times this year, but until tonight, I've missed every flower. It's a beautiful flower with a lovely fragrance but by tomorrow morning it will be closed and withered.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3545
photos
204
followers
106
following
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
87
814
815
88
816
89
817
90
Views
4
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
31st March 2022 9:13pm
night
flower
cactus
queen_of_the_night
