118 / 365
Galahs Are Back, The Feeder's Full P4303423
It doesn't take long for the birds to realise that there is seed in the feeders again. Three others flew away as this one landed.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th April 2022 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
Milanie
ace
They must be such fun to watch
April 30th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, that's beautiful!
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Those wings are so nice. Amazing how fast they now were to find food.
April 30th, 2022
