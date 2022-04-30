Previous
Galahs Are Back, The Feeder's Full P4303423 by merrelyn
Galahs Are Back, The Feeder's Full P4303423

It doesn't take long for the birds to realise that there is seed in the feeders again. Three others flew away as this one landed.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Milanie ace
They must be such fun to watch
April 30th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, that's beautiful!
April 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Those wings are so nice. Amazing how fast they now were to find food.
April 30th, 2022  
