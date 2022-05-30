Sign up
150 / 365
Splendid Fairy Wren P5304861
While catching up on backing up the last few months worth of photos onto a hard drive, I realised that I'd forgotten to post this shot taken at Murchison House Station.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3692
photos
205
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th May 2022 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wrens
,
murchison_house_station
,
splendid_fairy_wren
Louise & Ken
Splendid!? Nothing short of Incredibly Amazing Colouration!!! He's ready made for artistic interpretation!
July 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot of this gorgeous bird, such beautiful blues.
July 14th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Most splendid indeed. Loved seeing these little lads in Margaret River. Have a Fav!!
July 14th, 2022
