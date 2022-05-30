Previous
Splendid Fairy Wren P5304861 by merrelyn
150 / 365

Splendid Fairy Wren P5304861

While catching up on backing up the last few months worth of photos onto a hard drive, I realised that I'd forgotten to post this shot taken at Murchison House Station.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Louise & Ken
Splendid!? Nothing short of Incredibly Amazing Colouration!!! He's ready made for artistic interpretation!
July 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot of this gorgeous bird, such beautiful blues.
July 14th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Most splendid indeed. Loved seeing these little lads in Margaret River. Have a Fav!!
July 14th, 2022  
