Murchison House Station P6015031 by merrelyn
Murchison House Station P6015031

Today we followed some 4 wheel drive tracks around the station and also checked out a couple of other campsites. After dinner our friends surprised me with gifts and an early birthday cake.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Merrelyn

