164 / 365
Getting Fat On My Bean Leaves DSC_0351
The rain has certainly brought out the snails. On Friday, we're off to Brisbane for a week, so I hope they don't eat all of my beans while we're away.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3656
photos
205
followers
110
following
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
158
159
160
161
852
162
163
164
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th June 2022 4:31pm
Tags
leaves
,
macro
,
garden
,
snails
,
sixws-131
,
ndao5
,
30dayswild2022
Wylie
ace
Gorgeous she’ll detail!
June 15th, 2022
