Getting Fat On My Bean Leaves DSC_0351
Getting Fat On My Bean Leaves DSC_0351

The rain has certainly brought out the snails. On Friday, we're off to Brisbane for a week, so I hope they don't eat all of my beans while we're away.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Wylie ace
Gorgeous she’ll detail!
June 15th, 2022  
