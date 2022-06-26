Previous
There Are Still A Few About DSC_0431 by merrelyn
I'm suffering from a serious case of after holiday lethargy so I didn't take many photos today. This looked better in camera than it does on my computer. It's the best of a bad bunch so it will have to do for today.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Corinne ace
Great close up
June 26th, 2022  
