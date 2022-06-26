Sign up
There Are Still A Few About DSC_0431
I'm suffering from a serious case of after holiday lethargy so I didn't take many photos today. This looked better in camera than it does on my computer. It's the best of a bad bunch so it will have to do for today.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Taken
26th June 2022 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
garden
,
lavender
,
bees
,
30dayswild2022
Corinne
ace
Great close up
June 26th, 2022
