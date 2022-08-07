Previous
Galah Fly By P8077820 by merrelyn
218 / 365

Galah Fly By P8077820

Before heading for home we had a quick walk walk along the beach at Cliff Head. The ospreys were out again and a couple of flocks of galahs
also flew overhead. I would have liked a bit more time here but we have commitments this week.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Milanie ace
They must have looked neat looking up
August 8th, 2022  
