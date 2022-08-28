Previous
A Few More Of Our Visitors by merrelyn
238 / 365

A Few More Of Our Visitors

The bird life around our campsite at Potter's Gorge was fabulous. I took so many photos that it was too hard to choose just one shot. The Australian ringnecks, some wrens, kookaburras, magpies, wattlebirds and ducks were regular visitors to our campsite. The beautiful male red winged fairy wrens were very elusive and tended to stay under the cover of bushes so I only managed to get a couple of shots of them
Clockwise from top left.
Australian ringnecks (AKA twenty eights)
Kookaburra (shortly after taking a bath)
Silvereye
Male red winged fairy wren
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are all so cute.
August 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
These are all such neat looking birds
August 30th, 2022  
Peter Byrne
Love the layout
August 30th, 2022  
