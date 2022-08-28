A Few More Of Our Visitors

The bird life around our campsite at Potter's Gorge was fabulous. I took so many photos that it was too hard to choose just one shot. The Australian ringnecks, some wrens, kookaburras, magpies, wattlebirds and ducks were regular visitors to our campsite. The beautiful male red winged fairy wrens were very elusive and tended to stay under the cover of bushes so I only managed to get a couple of shots of them

Clockwise from top left.

Australian ringnecks (AKA twenty eights)

Kookaburra (shortly after taking a bath)

Silvereye

Male red winged fairy wren