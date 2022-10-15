Sign up
287 / 365
Hoping To Catch Fish For Dinner DSC_3937
It was too early for sunset but I rather liked the fisherman caught caught in the glare from the water.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
bokeh
,
fisherman
,
jetty
,
hopetoun
,
sixws-134
Carole Sandford
ace
Great silhouette of this fisherman.
October 16th, 2022
