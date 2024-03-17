Sign up
77 / 365
I Couldn't Leave It In The Garden DSC_7037
It's too hard to let an almost perfect dandelion go to waste, besides which I'd rather not have all of those seeds germinating in my garden.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
macro
,
dandelion
,
weeds
,
seeds
