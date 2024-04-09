Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
I Found It Among The Leaves P4090847
It soon got sick of my intrusion and jumped away.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
5
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
leaves
,
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
grasshopper
,
among
,
april24words
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredible details!
April 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful details in this.
April 9th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Very nice details
April 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail, hope it jumped off your plant ;-)
April 9th, 2024
