108 / 365
I'm The King Of The Castle P4178795
I get so much pleasure from these crazy birds visiting our feeder. It's hard to resist photographing them.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4537
photos
189
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
17th April 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
John Falconer
ace
Don’t resist! Just take photos. They love it.
April 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture
April 17th, 2024
narayani
ace
Fabulous capture
April 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and great title.
April 17th, 2024
