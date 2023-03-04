Sign up
Photo 898
Low Key Indigo....DSC_2756
or rather a very faffed ( originally pink) rose.
For Rainbow2023 and March23words - low key indigo.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
rose
,
indigo
,
low_key
,
march23words
