Photo 1027
Blue Plumbago P3220170
For Rainbow 2024 - blue
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4515
photos
187
followers
104
following
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
augusta
,
plumbago
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up, great focus, dof and colour.
March 29th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you. I still forgot to touch the flowers to see how sticky they are :)
March 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2024
narayani
ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2024
