Previous
Blue Plumbago P3220170 by merrelyn
Photo 1027

Blue Plumbago P3220170

For Rainbow 2024 - blue
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful close up, great focus, dof and colour.
March 29th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you. I still forgot to touch the flowers to see how sticky they are :)
March 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2024  
narayani ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise