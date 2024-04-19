Previous
Stages Of A Banksia Flower by merrelyn
Stages Of A Banksia Flower

I noticed this beautiful banksia on our way to visit friends for coffee. We didn't't have time to stop then, but I made sure we stopped on the way home.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Islandgirl ace
Very interesting flower!
April 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely comparison pictures.
April 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous triptych of this amazing flower.
April 19th, 2024  
