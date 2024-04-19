Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Stages Of A Banksia Flower
I noticed this beautiful banksia on our way to visit friends for coffee. We didn't't have time to stop then, but I made sure we stopped on the way home.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
3
1
Embed Code
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4539
photos
190
followers
110
following
30% complete
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Taken
19th April 2024 9:21pm
Tags
flowers
,
wildflowers
,
banksia
Islandgirl
ace
Very interesting flower!
April 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely comparison pictures.
April 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous triptych of this amazing flower.
April 19th, 2024
