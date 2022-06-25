Sign up
Photo 3766
What You Do When the Flower Dies
The heat and lack of rain is showing its effects on the black eyed susans growning in the fields, so decided to play with it a little.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7726
photos
289
followers
162
following
1031% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th June 2022 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
black-eyed-susan
,
abstract-65
Linda Godwin
wonderful swirl!!
June 25th, 2022
