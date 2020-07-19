Sign up
Photo 3045
Maple leaves
This tree is in my backyard.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
leaves
maple leaves
Shutterbug
ace
Love how you caught the light on those leaves. Very nice comp.
July 19th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with lovely light and bokeh.
July 19th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of light
July 19th, 2020
