Maple leaves by mittens
Maple leaves

This tree is in my backyard.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

mittens (Marilyn)

Shutterbug ace
Love how you caught the light on those leaves. Very nice comp.
July 19th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with lovely light and bokeh.
July 19th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of light
July 19th, 2020  
