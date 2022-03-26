Sign up
Photo 3588
Day and Night
This is a picnic pavilion at a nearby park. I had taken the shot of the daytime one a little while back and then just took the nighttime one recently so I thought I would make a collage out of them.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
pavilion
