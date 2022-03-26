Previous
Day and Night by mittens
Photo 3588

Day and Night

This is a picnic pavilion at a nearby park. I had taken the shot of the daytime one a little while back and then just took the nighttime one recently so I thought I would make a collage out of them.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Photo Details

