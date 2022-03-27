Previous
Snowing on daffodils by mittens
Photo 3589

Snowing on daffodils

We had some snow squalls yesterday and I don't think my daffodils are very happy. You can see little streaks of snow in the picture. Winter is hanging on. We have a dusting of snow on the ground this morning.
27th March 2022

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens

Photo Details

Diana
Why poor daffs, they are lovely and soon will be popping open. I like the composition too.
March 27th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
@ludwigsdiana I felt bad for them with the snow coming down on them but you are right, they are hardy and will do well. I think I'll change the title.
March 27th, 2022  
