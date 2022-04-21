Sign up
Photo 3614
One Subject 21
TeeHee, that tickles....and please don't eat me.
(Nukka didn't eat Smiley. No cups were harmed in this shot)
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2022
Merrelyn
ace
I hope Smiley is safe 😂
April 21st, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
April 21st, 2022
