Photo 3618
One Subject 25
Oh no. I am not a utensil holder.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4773
photos
192
followers
164
following
991% complete
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2022
Diana
ace
More smiles in the kitchen, how fabulous!
April 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Or hanging out with friends
April 25th, 2022
joeyM
ace
👌🥰👌
April 25th, 2022
