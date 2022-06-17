Sign up
Photo 3669
Mammatus clouds
Our sky was awesome looking last night.
I wasn't able to go somewhere to get a better view of these rare amazing looking clouds so this was the best I could get at my house.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
clouds
mammatus clouds
