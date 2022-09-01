Previous
Hibiscus by mittens
Hibiscus

Taken at the Nature Reserve.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. I love the focus and details and I like the shadows on the petals.
September 1st, 2022  
*lynn ace
gorgeous flowers
September 1st, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice colour
September 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, lovely shot and colour.
September 1st, 2022  
