A whole family of thistles by mittens
A whole family of thistles

LOL Just another thistle shot.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Pam Knowler ace
We would call these teasels here in the UK! I love how we have different names for the same thing!
September 15th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 15th, 2022  
Pam ace
Wonderful!
September 15th, 2022  
