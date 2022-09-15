Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3752
A whole family of thistles
LOL Just another thistle shot.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
thistles
Pam Knowler
ace
We would call these teasels here in the UK! I love how we have different names for the same thing!
September 15th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 15th, 2022
Pam
ace
Wonderful!
September 15th, 2022
